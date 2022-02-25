CUMBERLAND — Kennesaw State University and its philanthropic foundation celebrated the university’s growth and financial gains Thursday night, giving out awards to its most generous donors and distinguished alumni.
“Our mission at the institution really draws from what the state of Georgia asks of us,” said interim KSU President Kathy Schwaig. “And they want us to be about workforce development. They want us to be about economic development. And they want to make sure that we’re preparing wonderful citizens for the state of Georgia, and really, for the nation. That’s our mission, and that’s what we’re about at Kennesaw State. And so often it is our alumni, or it’s our KSU trustees, that provide the mechanism for us to do that.”
The doubling of KSU’s endowment in the last two years — from about $50 million to $100 million — was celebrated by trustees.
The foundation has been able to refinance several bonds to save KSU more than $6 million, said Trent Turk, chair of the Board of Trustees. It also placed a $35 million bond to finance new facilities.
Turk first became a trustee for the Southern Polytechnic State University Foundation in 2008. He stayed on when Southern Poly merged with KSU in 2015. Over the years he said he’d been witness to the extraordinary transformation of KSU and with it, the foundation.
“And that transformation is for us to move from just purely a real estate foundation, to a philanthropic foundation that is keeping its eye on our real estate assets … we’re really transitioning into a blended foundation that has both arms.”
Donor awards
Real estate executive and former board chair Norman Radow received the Horace W. Sturgis Award, along with his wife Lindy. During Radow’s time as chair, he led KSU through growth and real estate expansions.
Steven Cadranel, who presented the award, said Radow oversaw the transformation of KSU from a mostly commuter school with no residence halls and minimal dining facilities to the KSU of today.
“Norman also led the development of the KSU Sports Park and the Fifth Third Bank Stadium, and the induction of our now incredible 63-18 KSU Owls football team, who — pun intended — have dominated their division since taking the field just seven years ago,” Cadranel said.
KSU’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences is now named for Radow after he and his wife gifted it $9 million. The couple also established the Norman Radow Lecture Series, the Lindy Radow Honors Scholarship and the Radow Institute for Social Justice.
Radow recalled being briefed on KSU’s finances in his first meeting as a trustee.
“They were all in the red. They had $6 million in endowment. At that time we had 11,000 students, of which only 5,000 were matriculated, full-time students. We had no facilities, we had no dorms, we were landlocked. And there was so much that needed to be done. And it was done because … all the people that we talked about tonight, who have become our friends.”
Added Radow later, “This is a labor of love. Thank you for letting us be part of this truly great mission.”
Wellstar Health System, the single-largest corporate donor to KSU, was honored with the Bob Prillaman Award for Outstanding Corporate Community Philanthropy. KSU’s nursing school is named for the healthcare company.
Wellstar was honored for its $9 million gift to the nursing school, which is being used to double the school’s size from 512 students to 1,024 students.
“Consider years ago a small college started in Cobb County,” Prillaman said via video message. “At that time, there were two hospitals: Cobb and Kennestone. They worked together with KSU from the very beginning … All this time, the partnership continued, making it one of the great stories of the region. I cannot think of a better partnership.”
Tom Phillips was honored with the Erwin Zaban Prize for Entrepreneurial Spirit. He and his late wife Betty have funded two KSU scholarships with $5 million.
“I go back and think about the history of the school, and the vision that the leadership had of this county and the state that were able to identify the need for higher education here in Cobb County and the surrounding counties … The growth was enormous,” Phillips said in a video message. “And it wasn’t long before KSU became a university offering undergraduate degrees in about any field that an individual would want, plus, a respected MBA program and doctoral program.”
Trustee awards
Walton “Walt” Bryde, a KSU trustee since 2013, received the 2020 Chairman’s Award (the award was presented Thursday because last year’s event was canceled).
A retired CPA, Bryde serves as chair of the Audit and Governance Committee of the foundation. James Dunn, the former foundation chair, emphasized the importance of Bryde’s work with an oblique reference to the 2016 retirement of then-president Dan Papp. An audit at the time found the foundation made mistakes in compensating Papp, including paying $577,500 in retirement money while Papp was still president.
“We found ourselves in what we would call the fun years,” Dunn said. “This is where we had several presidents coming and going. And let’s say as a board we were somewhat challenged … to do things a little bit better. Here’s where we really counted on Walt. We needed to institute organization structures, we needed to institute governance structures and audit structures, for which we can make sure that the ink used by the printing establishment was always in a positive way.”
Another trustee, KSU alumnus and former basketball team captain Theodore “Teddy” Parrish, was given the 2021 Chairman’s Award.
Turk credited Parrish, an investment manager who has been a trustee since 2010, for his work on the executive, finance and compensation, and investment committees, the latter of which Parrish founded.
Parrish led the foundation’s transition to working with a new asset management firm, which Turk called “no simple task.”
“I will say this guy is KSU through and through, and he serves us well,” Turk said. “And he really puts his time and talent into this foundation, and brings his knowledge to bear.”
Accepting the award, Parrish said he was proud of the trustees’ financial stewardship by being “thorough and relentless and diligent in our pursuit of returns.”
Andre Schnabl, a trustee since 2009, was given the Kalafut Award for Exceptional Service. Schnabl has made several donations and served on multiple committees. He currently chairs the finance and compensation committee.
“The reason I’m a trustee is that when I was running (accounting firm) Grant Thornton, I had a variety of search teams looking for young graduates,” Schnabl said. “And we had teams across the state … at the 36-month mark of all of our recruits, we would measure their progress, and we matched it against the school from which they were recruited. Needless to say, we readjusted our investment, we increased our investment at KSU.”
Schnabl had 24 KSU alumni working at Grant Thornton when he retired.
Alumni awards
Kyle Pease, a 2008 KSU alumnus, was honored with the Distinguished Alumni Award. Pease is co-founder of a foundation that supports people with disabilities meeting their needs through sport.
“Despite my physical disabilities, I showed the world, through Kennesaw State University, that anything is possible … Kennesaw State University helped me become a better man, and for that I am so grateful,” Pease said via video message.
Tanner Wilson, a 2015 Southern Poly alumnus, was given the Young Alumni/Early Career Award. Wilson, who was not able to attend, is a project manager and general contractor for Prestwick Companies.
Foundation CEO Lance Burchett closed out the evening. Turk credits Burchett and CFO Stephen Bridges with much of the foundation’s success in the past few years.
“I believe that education is the greatest hope for a civilized society,” Burchett said. “Particularly higher education teaches young people how to think, it teaches responsibility, teamwork, resourcefulness, tolerance, discipline, integrity, how to compromise, and perseverance. H.G. Wells once said, ‘Civilization is a race between education and catastrophe.’ We should never be embarrassed to ask someone to support education, because education produces life-changing results, which not only improve the human condition, but render our corner of this world a much better place to live.”
