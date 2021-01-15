The University System of Georgia has named Kennesaw State University’s Esther Jordan, director of faculty success – Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning, and Traci Stromie, faculty developer – CETL for faculty success, as 2020-2021 USG Leadership Fellows.
As subject matter experts, Jordan and Stromie will provide meaningful support to colleagues systemwide.
“This group represents the best faculty and staff from USG institutions across the state, and I congratulate them on their selection,” said chancellor Steve Wrigley. “Their knowledge and willingness to serve will help the system continue to focus on our top priorities of being more efficient, more affordable and graduating more students.”
Over a one-year term, fellows will share their expertise through workshops for USG groups outside their home institutions. During the COVID-19 pandemic, workshops may be delivered virtually. Topics are wide-ranging and can vary from coaching skills for academic leaders and leadership ethics to constructive conflict engagement and change management.
“There is a lot of expertise within the University System of Georgia,” said Stuart Rayfield, vice chancellor for Leadership and Institutional Development. “The entire system benefits when we tap the leadership and knowledge from USG institutions, and it’s a tremendous opportunity for the fellows to grow and develop. It’s a win-win.”
