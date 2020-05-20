What do you do when a global pandemic prevents 25 students from traveling to Italy for a once-in-a-lifetime, hands-on, study-abroad learning experience in Italy?
For Mona Sinha, the answer is that you bring Italy to the students.
Sinha, a marketing professor, was originally scheduled to travel to Italy in May with students in the Michael J. Coles College of Business’s Master of Business Administration program. The comparative business systems course would have included four full-day classes in Atlanta and a seven-day visit to Rome, Florence and Montepulciano.
However, the class met just once in person before becoming fully virtual. Creative thinking helped Sinha preserve some of the original program’s cultural enrichment opportunities.
One highlight was having Atlanta restaurant Bellina Alimentari host a fully interactive virtual cooking class. The restaurant sent each student the ingredients to make authentic fresh Italian pasta and pizza. Tal Baum, the restaurant’s owner, then led a four-hour live demonstration via D2L Collaborate Ultra.
As part of the course, Sinha also brought in KSU experts, like Philip Kiernan, a professor of art history, who spoke about his archeological digs in Italy.
Anthony Rizzuto, professor and chair of the Department of Architecture, spoke to the class about Roman architecture and history.
Because of the major role wine plays in Italy’s culture, Sinha invited Rebecca Hopkins, vice president of communications for Folio Wine Partners, which operates wineries in eight countries including Italy, and Cathy Huyghe, co-founder of Atlanta-based wine analytics firm Enolytics, to present. They spoke about the Italian wine industry’s history, business and the impact of COVID-19.
Huyghe, who writes about the business and politics of wine for Forbes, modeled her presentation after the MBA course she teaches on managing and marketing food and wine for the University of Bologna in Italy.
The cultural activities are a valuable complement to the rigorous, business-focused coursework the MBA students must complete for the course. They have analyzed Harvard Business Review case studies on Italian luxury, produce and hospitality businesses and their final project is to write a case study either on an Italian business entering the U.S. or a U.S. business entering Italy.
The final class in June will feature Keith Perissi, director of the Joel A. Katz Music and Entertainment Business program, and Italian master engineer Martina Albano discussing the Italian music industry.
