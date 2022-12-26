Among Kennesaw State University’s top priorities for the coming year is moving forward on a 100,000-square-foot, $60-million science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) building for its Marietta campus.
The facility will offer research space for a variety of STEM fields, according to Alex McGee, the university’s vice president for external affairs.
McGee told state lawmakers at a legislative summit earlier this month KSU projects to open the research center by the fall semester of 2025, in order to accomodate a growing student body at the Marietta campus.
“That campus has seen almost a 10% increase in enrollment over the last two years, and continues to see that demand,” he said.
A 2020 campus master plan identified the new Marietta building as KSU’s “overall highest priority” as far as campus improvements are concerned. The plan further identified two possible locations for the research center. One potential site is next to the existing student center near the campus entrance on South Marietta Parkway.
“The advantages of this high-visibility location are that it resolves the campus’ entry challenges and places the building in an area of the campus not currently associated with any one discipline, reinforcing the message of a collaborative space that encourages interaction,” the plan says.
To that end, the center would include lab and research space for health sciences, sustainability, computing, robotics, and other applied sciences.
The other potential location is next to the existing engineering technology center on the campus' west side.
The building “is intended to bring together educators and researchers from the STEM disciplines to tackle university-wide research themes,” said university spokesperson Tammy DeMel.
Last year, the General Assembly provided $4.6 million for design of the structure. McGee said the Board of Regents recently signed off on a $41.2 million construction budget, which the university is hoping the state will provide in the upcoming session.
“With the support of this delegation and the legislature, we were provided the design and planning funds, and so this is obviously the next natural step to move forward,” McGee said.
KSU, meanwhile, will put up $8 million for the project. A final $6.2 million will be needed to outfit the building with furniture and equipment.
