Three years since its founding, Kennesaw State University’s Equifax Data Science Research Lab continues to serve as a launchpad for groundbreaking research, collecting patents, 20 peer-reviewed articles and two doctoral dissertations along the way.
Founded in March 2017 and supported by a grant from Atlanta-based Equifax, the lab’s mission is to investigate business challenges and opportunities created by non-traditional sources of consumer and commercial data. Currently, Equifax professionals and KSU students are collaborating to use data analytics and machine learning to make better decisions in determining creditworthiness.
The lab, led by economics professor Xiao Huang, is composed of two Ph.D. students and one master’s-level student who work to answer business questions posed by Equifax. Beyond the lab, undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in one of two Applied Binary Classification courses have the ability to work with real Equifax data in order to develop a stronger working knowledge of how to apply statistical concepts.
Jeffrey Dugger, principal data scientist at Equifax, said the lab has been mutually beneficial to his company. Having earned a Ph.D. himself, he said he enjoys the open-endedness of conducting research alongside university students.
Jonathan Boardman, who is studying for his Ph.D. in Analytics and Data Science, has been a part of the lab for more than two years aiding in the pursuit of solutions that could help generate a more comprehensive picture. While he enjoyed taking the Applied Binary Classification course while completing his master’s degree at KSU, he prefers the problem-solving nature of the research lab and the ability to work hands-on with real data.
