In times of need, engineers are often called upon to develop innovative solutions that address society’s most pressing issues.
Throughout the summer, students in Kennesaw State University’s product realization course tried their hand in positively impacting the ongoing coronavirus pandemic through research and design.
Taught by Dal Hyung Kim, assistant professor of mechanical engineering in the Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology, the course took students through a rigorous design process from assessing case studies to implementation, culminating in a final project in which students were to improve an existing product or create an entirely new one to aid one area of the COVID-19 response. Projects ranged in complexity from trash bins that help medical workers safely remove gloves to a fully functional, 3D printed respirator, but all have the potential to make an immediate impact in the world, Kim said.
Jacob Brown, whose team created a 3D printed, powered air purifying respirator, said beyond earning a grade in the course, his team was most interested in designing a product that could be assembled by anyone with access to a 3D printer, amplifying its potential impact. Nearly all components of the device, which is powered by lithium batteries common among household power tools, can be printed. Their design requires no screws and minimal adhesives, and has since been uploaded to the National Institutes of Health 3D Print Exchange available to download free of charge.
The team was inspired to attempt the PAPR after their research found that the market for new personal protective equipment designs was crowded, leaving little room for innovation. The team, composed of Brown, Jacob Archer, Chan Chang and Bradley Payne, pivoted when they were unable to find existing plans for a 3D printed PAPR. Despite working remotely, the team managed to print several prototypes using personal printers and donated material. The team finalized their design within days of receiving the assignment.
Another group sought to improve upon an existing product by introducing the glove remover trash can. While there are currently hooks that allow medical workers to remove their used gloves, Brani Gilbert said his team wanted to improve efficiency by making the removal and disposal of contaminated gloves one fluid motion. The users are able to insert their hands through two open slots above the bin. The user then slides the opening of the gloves onto a pair of copper hooks, pulling their hands out and allowing the gloves to fall into the bin below.
Currently completing an engineering co-op at Delta Airlines, Gilbert said the course has presented a unique challenge by pushing him outside of his comfort zone.
Brown, who has completed a co-op at DENSO, the world’s second largest mobility supplier, said his experience in the summer course has been the highlight of his academic career thus far.
