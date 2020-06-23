Retired businessman Mike Hammond is showing his appreciation for the nursing profession and Kennesaw State University students are the beneficiaries.
Hammond is providing financial aid to students enrolled in both the Wellstar School of Nursing and KSU Journey Honors College, through the Henry Michael Hammond Scholarship Endowment that was established at the end of last year. The Forsyth County resident was inspired to donate to a university with a nursing school as a thank-you for the exceptional care he received from nurses – a number of whom were Kennesaw State graduates – while being treated for health issues.
“I grew to appreciate and respect the role that nurses play in the health care system,” Hammond said. “They took care of my physical needs, but I also got the impression that they cared about me as a person. Knowing that they cared helped me recover and get better.”
Hammond arranged a visit to Kennesaw State through his friend Scott Bryant, KSU’s associate vice president for development, and came away impressed by the campus and the students, faculty and staff he met. In addition to his initial idea to fund nursing scholarships, Hammond met Dean Rita Bailey and learned about the innovative, interdisciplinary opportunities available to students in KSU Journey Honors College.
As a result, Hammond became the first external donor to utilize the matching opportunity from John and Rosemary Brown’s $10 million commitment for scholarships for Honors students. Hammond’s gift of $50,000 was matched 100% by the Browns and 50% by the KSU Foundation for a total endowment of $125,000 to support Honors students who are nursing majors.
Hammond, 71, who retired in 2006 after nearly 30 years in accounting and finance with General Motors Corporation, hopes that his donation will inspire other people to follow suit.
