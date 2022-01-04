Kennesaw State University’s Department of Dance will host Montreal-based company Tentacle Tribe in their presentation of Ghost from Jan. 28-29 at 8 p.m. at the Marietta Dance Theater.
Tickets for the in-person event are $15-$20.
Ghost combines elements of contemporary dance, street dance, theatre — and even the martial arts — in a physical score that echoes the subtle pulse of respiration. The invigorating power of the breath, and its circulation in the organism, are embodied and magnified by this energetic, architectonically rich dance.
Drawing from their wide scope of dance experience, Tentacle Tribe’s co-founders Emmanuelle Lê Phan and Elon Höglund are known for creating conceptual hip-hop with a contemporary twist, while intermingling organic influences from earthly creatures.
The Canadian-Swedish alliance - Emmanuelle was raised in Ottawa, Canada, and Elon in Stockholm, Sweden - creatively experiments with intricate partnering, refined musicality, and a saturated dose of physical choreography. Besides Ghost, their repertoire includes magnetic pieces such as Body to Body, When They Fall, Nobody Likes a Pixelated Squid, Origami Mami, Threesixnine and Fractals of You, all of which have toured internationally.
Active participants in the street dance scene as B-boy and B-girl, and as seasoned stage performers, the duo combines movement techniques that transcend style boundaries and create works that express the embodiment of music beyond technique.
Although the two performers have worked together since 2005, Tentacle Tribe was formed in 2012 when the duo performed their first collaboration, choreographed for the Cirque Du Soleil stage in Quebec City. This duet was adapted into a short film called Elon & Emmanuelle by director Natalie Galazka. Since then, their work has been shown in over 80 cities worldwide along with workshop outreach and the dissemination of two additional short films: Vanishing Points and Crack the Cypher.
