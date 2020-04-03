Kennesaw State University senior Shari Purnell gained critical professional experience in January when Department of Dance Professor Thang Dao invited her to assist him in staging Roked for the Philadelphia Dance Company in New York City.
In fall of 2019, Roked was performed by a cast of 17 dancers from the KSU Dance Company, in which Purnell was a soloist.
Each fall semester, faculty at the Department of Dance choreograph works for students to learn and perform. Dao choreographed Roked as part of the production SLANG.
Purnell proved to be skilled at not only learning how to analyze movements, but also how to decipher movements to teach fellow dancers.
Scheduled to graduate in fall 2020, the Douglasville native has pursued her degree in Dance with a concentration in Modern while also studying for a minor in Business Marketing.
For more information, visit arts.kennesaw.edu.
