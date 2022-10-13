KENNESAW — With the chain of office draped around her neck, Kathy Schwaig was officially installed Thursday as the sixth president of Kennesaw State University.
The new president — garbed in robes of KSU’s gold and black — was welcomed to the university’s top job by a bevy of students, elected officials, and academics from KSU itself and around the country.
“There is energy here,” Schwaig said, “and it is in the enormity of influence that we have as an institution to transform the lives of students, families, and our community.”
A longtime member of KSU’s faculty, Schwaig took over the presidency earlier this year after the 2021 departure of Pamela Whitten for Indiana University.
Schwaig previously worked as the university’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. Also the former dean of KSU’s business school, she’s now tasked with leading the state’s third largest university (behind Georgia State University and Georgia Tech), enrolling over 42,000 students and offering over 180 academic programs.
In her remarks, Schwaig held up members of the student body and faculty as models for what KSU should aspire to. She name-checked Amani Johnson, who served as student body president while breaking a number of the school’s women’s basketball records.
“I want to be like Amani when I grow up,” Schwaig said.
A common thread throughout the speeches of Schwaig and others was that of elevating the status of a school that started in the early 1960s as a humble junior college.
She said, “We must recognize the power of our place, and it's role, and our influence. Opportunities to influence are greater because of our broader community. We are fortunate to live in a technology center, a state capital, an entrepreneurial hub, and a base for innovation, creativity, and the arts. For KSU to have its greatest influence, we must embrace our place and our community.
“…To see our influence as an institution expand, we must continue to cultivate an environment where research, scholarship, and creative activity flourish, where relevant solutions to economic and societal challenges are conceived, and where meaningful academic and industry partnerships are created.”
Prior to the investiture, a parade of dignitaries congratulated Schwaig on what University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue called a “rare and special occasion” which “represents an extraordinary responsibility.”
Steven Cadranel, head of the university’s foundation, praised Schwaig for her leadership and integrity.
“Her personal accomplishments are enormous, and the spirit of collaboration that she began fostering at Kennesaw State University more than 20 years ago will carry us to new heights,” Cadranel said.
In a recorded video, Schwaig’s daughter Emma Grace joked, “Now I understand why you work so much.”
She added, “I know you’re going to be a wonderful president, because you’re a wonderful mom.”
Chartered in 1963, KSU's past presidents include Horace Sturgis, Betty Siegel, Dan Papp, Sam Olens and Whitten.
