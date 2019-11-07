Kennesaw State University School of Art and Design students from two painting classes have created works with aqueous media pigments made from reductions of wine.
All of the art in the exhibition utilizes colors from red, rose and white wine reductions. The artwork will be available for sale at the Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday and on exhibition at Worthmore Jewelers in Decatur from Friday to Dec. 6.
School of Art and Design professor Robert Sherer first got the idea to use wine as paint while sipping wine at an outdoor cafe in Italy.
Shortly after 9/11, Sherer had traveled to Tuscany for an art exhibition and to paint scenery, but his watercolor paints were confiscated at the airport, leaving him with only a pad of watercolor paper and brushes. Eager to paint, he created his first wine painting from a glass of Brunello di Montalcino. The painting was a hit with his fellow tourists, so the artist began experimenting with creating pigments from wine reductions.
“Through years of experimentation with wine as a painting medium, I have discovered that it performs just like watercolors except for the drying time," Sherer said. "When you reduce wine to make pigments, it increases the sugar content and makes it slower to dry.”
This year, Sherer took the idea to his students in Advanced Painting and Painting III classes. Sherer explained that the pigments were created by simmering the wine in a double boiler, which he tested every 30 minutes by creating a swatch on watercolor paper.
“We decided to use a range of wines after the discovery that red wines reduce to dark purples, rose wines reduce to rosy pinks and white wines reduce to golden yellows," Sherer said. "The combinations of these three colors can be stunning.”
The Decatur Wine Festival will be held Saturday from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the historic Old Courthouse Square in downtown Decatur. The Wine Art Exhibition and Sale will be held inside Worthmore Jewelers in Decatur from Friday to Dec. 6. Worthmore will also host a free Artists’ Reception on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m.
For more information, visit arts.kennesaw.edu.
