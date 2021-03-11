Savannah native and Kennesaw State University student Olivia Harrell grew up marveling at the architectural beauty of her city's most historic buildings, including the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist and SCAD's Ruskin Hall.
When she ventured away from downtown to the area bordering Savannah's urban core, however, she was often left disappointed in the lack of attention paid toward saving the history of its predominantly African American communities. Now a fifth-year architecture student at KSU's College of Architecture and Construction Management, Harrell is using her thesis to explore how Black History in Savannah can be preserved for years to come.
