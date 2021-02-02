Kennesaw State University and Wellstar Health System announce the establishment of the Wellstar-Tom and Betty Phillips Elite Honors Nursing Scholarship, a new $5 million endowment that will create an opportunity for highly qualified undergraduate students to gain acceptance into the Wellstar School of Nursing as early as their freshman years.
This exclusive scholarship is a joint venture between KSU’s Wellstar College of Health and Human Services, KSU Journey Honors College, Wellstar Health System, the KSU Foundation, and KSU supporter and Emeritus member of the Wellstar Board of Trustees Tom Phillips. The multi-million-dollar gift also includes matching funds from a $10 million donation to the university’s Honors College from Rosemary and John Brown, which the university received in January 2020.
This is the latest initiative to bolster nursing education at KSU. A little less than a year ago, Wellstar gifted nearly $9 million to the university’s Wellstar School of Nursing to expand its program to help address the state’s nursing shortage.
This competitive scholarship will support a cohort of 25 students each year, admitted fully into KSU’s Honors College as freshmen, and conditionally into the nursing program. Students who maintain their standing as an honors student and who meet all minimum criteria for the Bachelor of Science in Nursing will be automatically admitted into the nursing program. Currently, prospective nursing students enter KSU as pre-nursing students and, if accepted, are admitted as juniors.
Phillips and his late wife Betty established the Tom and Betty Phillips Endowed Scholarship in 2009 to benefit both graduate and undergraduate students in KSU’s Wellstar College of Health and Human Services.
KSU and Wellstar have been collaborating for more than 40 years, formalizing their partnership in 2003 when the university added the Wellstar moniker to its College of Health and Human Services and School of Nursing in recognition of an agreement that strengthened the relationship between Georgia’s second-largest university and one of the top producers of nurses in the state. In 2019, the National Institutes of Health awarded KSU and Wellstar a grant to jointly address the bioethical issues faced by individuals experiencing social and/or economic hardships when trying to manage their healthcare needs.
