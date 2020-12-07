Kennesaw State University and Robins Air Force Base have signed an Educational Partnership Agreement allowing students to gain hands-on experience and internship opportunities at RAFB while earning credit toward their degrees.
One of the primary aims of the agreement is to increase the number of females, minorities and other groups who are involved in the field of engineering and science in disproportionally low numbers. However, opportunities will be open to all students pursuing those fields. The partnership between KSU’s College of Computing and Software Engineering, Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology and RAFB expands opportunities for these students in the areas of research and engineering.
“KSU prioritizes generating new opportunities for our students to grow and make meaningful contributions to their community and country,” said Kathy Schwaig, provost and vice president for academic affairs. “Through this agreement, we are ensuring our Owls in STEM fields have the opportunity to apply their knowledge on something tangible and use that experience to guide them throughout their careers.”
One of the goals of the agreement is to promote the education of future scientists and engineers, professionals whose expertise is becoming increasingly valuable in Georgia.
Students and faculty will gain hands-on experience from professionals at RAFB through research projects in areas related to information technology, computer science, avionics, cybersecurity, energy efficiency and conservation, among others. Students will have access to unique equipment offered by RAFB’s facilities to help solve real-world problems of the Department of Defense. Defense laboratory equipment from RAFB may also be loaned to KSU to promote the development of courses and research at the University.
KSU students will also have the opportunity to collaborate with experts at RAFB and provide new perspectives on research and other areas of interest.
