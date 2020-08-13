Joey Ruse knows that the secret to a successful startup company involves generating a truly innovative idea and assembling a strong team of industry connections, the latter of which he said were forged during his time at Kennesaw State University.
Recently, he and fellow alumnus Eban Bisong launched Creative Critique, an online platform that harnesses a robust community of creative-minded people to provide actionable feedback on each other’s work. Though the company already has beta testers representing leading institutions such as the Savannah College of Art and Design, Virginia Tech and the University of Central Florida, Ruse and Bisong, both of whom graduated from KSU in 2018, didn’t know each other as recently as a year ago. Instead, the two met through a mutual connection in the Atlanta technology community.
Ruse, who earned a degree in entrepreneurship, said that he was inspired to build the platform for creatives after failing to find an existing program online. With prior experience in the Robin and Doug Shore Entrepreneurship Center, he turned to his deep network of former mentors seeking guidance on how to breathe life into his idea. Soon, he was connected to Bisong, an information technology graduate with extensive experience in software engineering.
Currently, Ruse is leading the business operations of Creative Critique, while Bisong heads up the software side as the chief technology officer. In all, five of the company’s six employees have earned degrees at Kennesaw State. After officially incorporating in June, the company is prepared to launch a beta test of the product this fall in hopes of helping design schools navigate through the challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Faculty in KSU’s School of Art and Design will be among those testing the platform before it officially launches in the spring.
Bisong said launching a company has always been in his future. After working in different capacities at technology startups since graduating from the College of Computing and Software Engineering, he was able to learn the ins and outs of each company until he was comfortable branching out on his own.
Prior to attending KSU, Ruse said he didn’t know what entrepreneurship was. It wasn’t until he became involved with the Shore Entrepreneurship Center that his eyes were opened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.