A year after earning her master’s degree in applied statistics and analytics, Kelly Linz is back on campus, this time as an industry expert sharing her knowledge of data literacy with a new group of students.
Linz, who works as an advanced analytics data scientist at Coke One North America, was hired shortly after completing a course in applied analytics offered by the Analytics and Data Science Institute.
The Applied Analytics Projects course, which is open to all graduate students regardless of major, tasks student teams with solving real-world problems under the guidance of a corporate sponsor. Over the years, sponsors of the course have included Georgia Pacific, SPANX, Cox Communications, Shaw Industries, Equifax and CONA Services.
Now equipped with industry experience, Linz has returned this semester as a sponsor working with and mentoring students on a research project for CONA Services and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. The project focuses on how the CONA Services system is paid and the factors that improve or delay the payment process.
According to Linz, this project will provide students with the same type of experience that she received when she was in the class and that she credits with her ability to land her current position.
Linz enrolled in the applied analytics course on a whim, seeking to fulfill her graduation requirements. Having earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from KSU, Linz originally planned to work in a research-related field in biology. However, once she enrolled in the applied analytics course, Linz noticed the field of data science is ever-changing instead of repetitive. She later transitioned from pursuing biology research to a career in data science.
At the conclusion of her applied analytics course, Linz’s presentation caught the eye of CONA Services’ leadership board, who offered her a position at the company.
