Sophia Bowers connected a personal passion for sports with her professional and academic goals during her time at Kennesaw State University.
A lifelong sports fan and athlete, the December 2019 graduate of KSU majored in sport management. Adept with numbers and seeking another skillset to increase opportunities in the workplace, she added a minor in statistics.
She combined those pursuits for a job as a customer relations specialist in the business intelligence department of the Atlanta Braves, a position to which she was promoted after working on the gameday staff at Truist Park last year.
Bowers started with the Braves in 2019 when she hired onto a market research team in the Braves’ gameday operations department. That group helped reduce wait times at Truist Park’s concession stands and entry gates, and with this accomplishment on her résumé, Bowers sought an internship for her final semester at KSU. She needn’t have looked far.
In addition to the work skills she developed with the Braves, Bowers learned critical software programs such as R and SQL in her stats minor, so she hit the ground running professionally. Then she put to use her best-learned sport management skills combined with the team’s procedures to become a true MVP in the front office.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the nature of a sports team’s relationship with its fans, and Bowers’ job has changed accordingly. She said she focuses her work on using data and best practices in customer relations to maintain strong relationships between the Braves and their fans.
Bowers arrived at KSU knowing she wanted to make a living through sports somehow, and credited the sport management program with helping her find her focus.
Bowers said she’d like to stay in sports, though she’s confident she can translate her skills to any kind of job involving managing relationships and numbers. She cited the fast-paced, fun environment and like-minded co-workers as major draws for the sports industry, but said she’d keep an open mind as years go by.
