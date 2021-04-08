While he was vice president of research and development at a Marietta medical device company, Michael Lipoma was rewriting his life’s script when he enrolled in Kennesaw State University’s Master of Arts in Professional Writing program in 2005.
“I’d been in engineering for 20 years or so — engineering design — and screenwriting was something I had always wanted to do and aspired to do. I made a couple of feeble attempts at a screenplay. But I realized I needed an education,” Lipoma said. After graduating in 2008 from KSU, he left Georgia after 17 years to move back to his native Southern California prepared to chase his dream.
The KSU education, along with experience he gained as both a writer and producer since graduation has paid off for Lipoma. The International Screenwriters Association named him to its “Top 25 Screenwriters to Watch in 2021” list.
It was a drama-comedy pilot script that includes much of his own life experience that put him on the ISA’s radar, Lipoma said. “F-You! I’m a Teacher,” is about a California native with Tourette syndrome who moves to Georgia to teach at a rural school. While in Georgia, Lipoma took a four-year break from engineering to teach at a small country school. In the script, because of having Tourette syndrome, the teacher cannot be fired if he yells an obscenity in class. He’s popular with students, but a concern for most of the adults in the community.
“For years everybody has been bugging me to write about Tourette syndrome. I’ve always said I don’t want to be the guy who writes about Tourette, because I’ve got Tourette. But a year ago I decided to do it,” Lipoma said. The main character in the screenplay “has to learn about his own prejudices and his own privilege … and navigates the world of Tourette syndrome in a small community,” he said.
The ISA honor comes after Lipoma and co-writer Tamra Teig won both Best Feature and the overall grand prize at the 2019 Slamdance Film Festival, where more than 4,200 screenplays were entered. Variety described the screenplay as “a historical drama set in East Berlin in 1989, where a single mother is forced to become a spy to save her son after he’s framed for murder. Her act of revenge, woven into historic events, leads to the fall of the Berlin Wall.”
Lipoma said the education he received at KSU provided a foundation for his success.
Professor of creative writing Tony Grooms, who is director of the MAPW program, remembers Lipoma as a serious, focused student, who sought out advice on his work to make it better. He also gave feedback to other students to help them become better writers.
Associate professor of English Aaron Levy said Lipoma was eager to learn all he could to develop his craft.
