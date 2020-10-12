Kroger’s Atlanta Division is donating $95,000 in gift cards this year to help teachers with the purchase of supplies instead of hosting its traditional Teacher Supply Giveaway events.
In the metro area, gift cards were distributed to school systems in Cobb, Clayton, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry and Rockdale counties, as well as Atlanta Public Schools. School districts in Bibb, Chatham and Richmond counties also received gift cards.
In the past, Kroger has hosted local Teacher Supply Giveaway events, where teachers were invited to pick out free items for their classrooms from hand sanitizer to copy paper and markers.
For more information, visit www.krogercommunityrewards.com.
