Kennesaw Mountain High School class of 2021 graduate Destiny Kluck won the national Distinguished Young Women of America Contest for 2021.
She competed against young girls from every state in the U.S. to win $30,000 in scholarship money and a gold medallion.
Destiny began preparing for the contest during her junior year of high school after learning about it through a close family friend. According to the Cobb graduate, the scholarship program encourages women to do their best and gives opportunities to women to further their success.
The competition focuses on scholastics and the character of young women across the U.S.
Destiny referenced how Kennesaw Mountain really focuses on building the character of the students with programs such as Shop with a Mustang and the Special Ed Dance, all of which she participated in as a student. For her, Kennesaw Mountain’s clubs provided a great help and advantage.
For example, the speech club focuses on public speaking, which helped her in the self-expression part of the competition.
She will continue her educational journey by attending Brandeis University in Boston on a full-tuition ride. She plans to study medicine with the goal of becoming a vascular surgeon.
