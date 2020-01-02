The Kiwanis Club of Marietta announced that the scholarship application season is open.
The deadline for applications is March 15. For more information about the scholarships below, visit www.mariettakiwanis.org.
- The Turner-Howard Scholarship for $2,500 is a memorial scholarship established in 1988, by Mr. and Mrs. James L. Howard in memory of their late mothers, Mary Miller Turner and Ellie Morris Howard. This undergraduate scholarship is available to a student who is entering or attending an accredited college or university and who is either a staff member of the Cobb County Schools or the Marietta City Schools or who is a dependent of a staff member. Selection emphasis will be placed on academic achievement, character and financial need.
- The Jane and Ebbie Lance Scholarship for $2,500 is a memorial scholarship established in 1993, by the Marietta Kiwanis Foundation. This scholarship is available for any high school graduate or equivalent who is committed to pursuing vocational/technical education at Chattahoochee Technical College. Selection emphasis will be placed on academic achievement and financial need.
- The Marietta Kiwanis Special Education Scholarship for $2,500 is a scholarship established in 1991, by the Marietta Kiwanis Foundation. This scholarship is available to assist a teacher or student accepted into an accredited college or university in Georgia who is pursuing a major in the field of special education. Selection emphasis will be placed on academic achievement, character and financial need.
- The E.W. Chastain Scholarship for $2,500 is a scholarship established in 1997, by the Marietta Kiwanis Foundation. This graduate or undergraduate scholarship is available to a student entering or attending an accredited college or university and who has been a member of a Kiwanis Key Club or Circle K for a year or more or who is a family member of a currently active Kiwanis Club of Marietta member. Selection emphasis will be placed on academic achievement, character and financial need.
- The Raymond Steve Tumlin Scholarship for $2,500 is a memorial scholarship established in 2001, by the Marietta Kiwanis Foundation in honor of the late Raymond Steve Tumlin Sr., a dedicated Marietta Kiwanian, business, civic and community leader in Cobb County. This scholarship is available to a graduate or undergraduate student entering or attending an accredited college or university and who is currently a member of a Kiwanis Club, Kiwanis-sponsored youth organization or who is the son, daughter or spouse of a currently active Kiwanis Club of Marietta member. Selection emphasis will be placed on academic achievement, character and financial need.
- The Bill "Scoop" Kinney Journalism Scholarship for $2,500 was established in 2006, by the Marietta Kiwanis Foundation in honor of the late Bill Kinney, who was the Senior Associate Editor of the Marietta Daily Journal. This scholarship is available to a graduate or undergraduate student entering or attending any accredited college or university and who is pursuing a major in the field of Journalism. Selection emphasis will be placed on financial need and academic performance.
- The Forever Remember Scholarship for $2,500 was established in 2010, by the Marietta Kiwanis Foundation to recognize those who are left behind. This scholarship is available to a dependent of a person who is either on active duty or employed in the reserve or a veteran of the military, law enforcement, fire department or EMT services. Applicants or their parents must reside or work in Cobb County. The applicant agrees that verification of dependency may occur during the selection process. Emphasis for this award will be placed on the essay, character and academic achievement.
- The Marietta City Schools - $2,500 Glenn Graham Memorial Scholarship was established in 2018, by the Marietta Kiwanis Foundation in memory of “The Flag Man,” Glenn Graham. The MCS Superintendent will submit three candidates by March 15 for final selection by the Kiwanis Scholarship Committee.
- The Cobb County School District - $2,500 Founders/Beck Scholarship was established in 2018, by the Marietta Kiwanis Foundation in memory of the Founders of the Kiwanis Club of Marietta and Fred and Drucilla Beck who served as secretary for 20-plus years. The CCSD superintendent will submit three candidates by March 15 for final selection by the Kiwanis Scholarship Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.