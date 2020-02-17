What do cocoa stands, dog treats, cookie sales, raking leaves and wrapping Christmas presents all have in common?
They represent just some of the creative ways in which the fifth grade Target students from King Springs Elementary School in Smyrna raised $3,500 for RIPPLE Africa and their projects in Malawi.
Inspired to action after reading the book, "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind," the students used their ingenuity and grit to come up with a variety of activities in order to raise money to help some of the boys and girls living halfway around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.