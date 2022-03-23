Registration for new kindergarten and first-grade students is currently underway online for the 2022-2023 school year.
The online student registration, which is the same system used for all students who are new to the Cobb County School District, enables the enrolling adult to register all students in their family at one time. The safe and secure system allows parents to enter information, save it and return later to complete the registration.
Enrolling adults who already have a current Cobb student will need to use their ParentVue account to register additional new students. Parents with students currently enrolled in the school system and do not have access to their ParentVUE account, should contact their local school to obtain the ParentVUE activation code.
What’s Needed to Get Started
Proof of Residency. In order to verify residency within the District, two or more of the following items, no more than one from each category, are required. Homeownership documentation or lease/rental agreement and current utility monthly statement.
Certificate of Immunization (Form #3231) which is available from a Georgia physician or the Cobb County Health Department.
Certificate of Vision, Hearing, Dental and Nutritional Screening Form 3300 which is available from a Georgia physician or the Cobb County Health Department.
Must be dated within 12 months of the first day of school.
Proof of Birth. The school will accept one of the following documents: a certified copy of Birth Certificate, Military ID, Passport, Adoption Record, a religious record authorized by a religious official, an official school transcript or an affidavit of age.
Social Security Card or CCSD waiver Form JBC-4. The state will require the social security number for students applying for the HOPE scholarship.
