On March 15, C-SPAN announced that a local student was among the winners in C-SPAN’s national 2023 StudentCam competition.
Bianca Orfila-Molinet, a student at North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, for the documentary, "A Conversation that Needs to be Had," about prison reform. Bianca was an honorable mention prize winner and will receive $250.
C-SPAN, in cooperation with its cable television partners, asked middle and high school students to engage in a national conversation on the challenges the country is facing with the theme: "If you were a newly elected member of Congress, which issue would be your first priority and why?"
Now in its 19th year, this project-based learning experience gives students the opportunity to explore multiple perspectives on topics that are important to them and consider solutions to address them. In response, nearly 3,000 students participated, and C-SPAN received over 1,500 entries from 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Abu Dhabi. The most popular topics addressed were Health Care (16%), Environment (14%), Education (12%), Economy (10%) and Gun Violence and Firearm Policy (8%).
Over 300 students from across the country are winning a total of $100,000. C-SPAN is awarding one grand prize, 4 first prizes, 16 second prizes, 32 third prizes and 97 honorable mention prizes. The winning videos will receive cash awards of $5,000, $3,000, $1,500, $750 and $250, respectively.
