Just one month after being selected as the featured twirler for the Kennesaw State University Marching Owls and earning the opportunity to lead the football team into the stadium, Hannah Moxley’s world came to a halt.
The onset of the coronavirus pandemic sidelined the marching band for the 2020-2021 season, keeping her from twirling for the first time since she was 3 years old. After a 642-day wait, Moxley and her bandmates made their long-awaited return this month as The Marching Owls once again filled Fifth Third Bank Stadium with rhythmic sounds during KSU football games.
Ahead of KSU's game against Reinhardt, Moxley participated in what she considered to be one of the most memorable Owl Walks in her time at the university. Aside from the building anticipation of her first performance in front of a live football crowd since 2019, she was dealt the added bonus of having her parents walk alongside her as part of The Marching Owls' Band Parent Day.
“My first game as a freshman was indescribable, and having the opportunity to experience that all over again gives me chills,” said Moxley, who studies exercise science. “My parents have been so supportive of me and have never left my side despite the hard times I've faced with twirling, and it meant so much that they were by my side as we walked to the stadium. This season, I’m going to treat every game like it’s my last and cherish these moments.”
Despite the layover, The Marching Owls have been anything but idle, director of athletic bands Debra Traficante said. Faculty and staff have continued to hold auditions and practices throughout the past year, only missing the satisfaction of performing live at sporting events. The program remained as popular as ever with more than 300 students making the cut in August 2020, and The Marching Owls recorded three different halftime shows and a preseason show, all of which were broadcasted in the stadium throughout the spring football season.
Leading up to the Fall 2021 semester, The Marching Owls reconvened for band camp as it tuned up for the football season. In a lot of ways, this semester will feel much like the band’s inaugural season in 2015, Traficante said. Before the football season, nearly 50% of the current Marching Owls lineup had never experienced a college game day, including sophomore computer engineering student Chaz Dooley.
However, Dooley said missing the excitement last year turned out to be a blessing in disguise, allowing him to concentrate on building friendships and adjusting to college life throughout his freshman year. With a season of practice under his belt, he said KSU's home opener was an emotionally charged night.
"As someone who missed the gameday experience last year, my emotions were at an all-time high as we got closer to kickoff," Dooley said. "I could feel the excitement build as we marched toward the stadium with each boom from the bass drums and every note from the trombones. It was awesome to see the interaction between the band and the student section."
Like Dooley, music education student Dylan Chastain looked forward to the payoff after a long layover. Entering his first year as the trombone section leader, he took part in several Marching Owl traditions for the first time.
“The student leadership team and Marching Owl staff have put in countless hours to make sure we are ready for this season, especially with so many of us dealing with the newness of it all,” Chastain said. “We are determined to come back stronger than ever and be the best band we can possibly be.”
