Due to COVID-19, Kennesaw State University’s Summer Arts Intensives were cancelled, but the faculty is still committed to giving high school students an experience of what it might be like to be an arts student at KSU.
During the week of June 1-5, the College of the Arts will present free virtual workshops at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in each discipline - art and design, dance, music and theatre.
The School of Art and Design, scheduled to open new facilities in the fall of 2020, will feature Emmy Award-winning cartoonist Chris Malone. He has worked on numerous shows such as Archer, Adam Ruins Everything, Cyanide and Happiness, Explosion Jones and WWE Storytime. Malone will offer virtual instruction on animation, comics and sequential art.
Dancers can tune in for the Department of Dance’s virtual workshops, including Ballet Barre, Contemporary Technique and Yoga for Dancers. All of the tutorials are designed for small spaces and kitchen counters are recommended as a good substitute for a barre.
Students missing Broadway can catch Timothy Ellis’ virtual lecture on how to learn an entire musical theatre performance song from “A Chorus Line,” along with a fun dance break. Musical theatre enthusiasts can check out the “Panel on College Musical Theatre Programs” as hosts Amanda Wanda Morgan and Ellis interview some of the best U.S. musical theatre educators on facts, audition tips and thoughts on how students may choose a theatre program that fits their needs.
Classical music students can enjoy internationally acclaimed violinist and Helen Kim’s video on violin basics. She will also treat the audience to brief musical performances. John Lawless will take students around the world through a “crazy tour” of his collection of percussion instruments from around the
world. Pianist and accompanist Judy Cole will share tips on practical piano skills, including aspects of accompanying, reading chord charts, sight reading and efficient practicing.
The videos will be published daily at ArtsKSU.com.
For more information, visit https://arts.kennesaw.edu/summer_programs/summer-arts.php.
