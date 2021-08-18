Pacing a stretch of sidewalk that guides students to Kennesaw State University’s Campus Green, Amani Johnson greeted her peers with hefty slices of cake in each hand.
The president of KSU's Student Government Association, Johnson was participating in her fourth straight First Day of School Cake celebration, an event held annually during KSU’s Week of Welcome as a lighthearted way to usher in the fall semester. Beyond signaling the start of the new school year, it also presented an opportunity to engage in some comradery with fellow students between classes, she said.
“It’s been so nice to see everyone’s smiling faces again,” said Johnson, an accounting major who is also member of the women’s basketball team. “This has been a really fun way to connect with other students and allows me to dish out advice to incoming freshmen. It has always been a fun tradition we have at KSU, and I’m glad that I get to play a part in it.”
The event kicked off on the Kennesaw Campus in the morning with opening remarks from interim president Kathy Schwaig. A second event was held on the Marietta Campus in the afternoon, treating students, faculty and staff inside KSU’s Joe Mack Wilson Student Center. In all, KSU’s University Dining spent three days preparing 1,200 cupcakes and 17 sheet cakes in preparation for the First Day of School Cake events. The celebration has been held every fall semester since 2018.
Elsewhere on the Kennesaw Campus, students Jennifer Ortega and Jasmine Palacios set aside their cake slices to snap a photo at the picturesque KS monument on the Campus Green. Ortega, one of the more than 8,700 first-year students entering the Fall 2021 semester, had already attended two classes before using her break to indulge a request from her mother for an on-campus selfie. She relished the opportunity to attend classes in-person.
Though just the first day of classes, Ortega has already set a goal of making the dean’s list and pushing outside of her comfort zone to experience new things on campus.
Venu Madhan Naik, who is pursuing a master’s degree in information technology, said that he was charmed by the welcoming atmosphere on the Marietta Campus.
Sitting near the globe toward the entrance of the Marietta Campus, mechanical engineering student Abdi Shirwa echoed Naik’s sentiments.
Colleen Brook and Jordan Gingrich took a break on the plaza between the Convocation Center and the Dr. Betty L. Siegel Student Recreation and Activities Center. The two sat down on the benches to soak up the buzz on campus from the first day of classes as music thumped nearby and a steady flow of traffic milled along the sidewalk. Brook enjoyed a cupcake while Gingrich had a piece of the traditional first-day cake.
