Like many kids growing up, Derek Comella was often told not to waste too much time on video games lest his grades would suffer.
Now a computer science student at Kennesaw State University, his video game skills are affording him a college education. Recently, Comella became one of the first students to earn a scholarship as part of KSU’s new varsity Esports Program.
By launching the program, KSU has joined a growing number of institutions nationwide participating in intercollegiate Esports. According to the National Association of Collegiate Esports, of which KSU is now a member, there were just seven varsity Esports programs at colleges and universities in July 2016. That number has since grown to include more than 170.
Like other varsity sports, such as basketball and football, KSU Esports players adhere to a regular practice schedule and compete in organized seasons against other universities, earning scholarships for their efforts. Currently, 19 Esports players compete in one of three video game titles sponsored by the University: League of Legends, Rocket League and SMITE.
Recently, KSU earned its first varsity Esports title by taking home the Peach Belt Conference League of Legends championship. The Owls joined the Peach Belt in July as an affiliate member.
Though the varsity level of competition marks a new chapter at KSU, the institution has a rich history of Esports on campus with a highly active registered student organization and 10 competition clubs that existed well before the varsity program. To build upon the growing interest surrounding Esports, KSU launched a task force in 2019 composed of representatives from the Division of Student Affairs, the College of Computing and Software Engineering and the Department of Athletics to explore the possibility of starting a varsity program.
To further encourage competitive Esports at KSU, the university committed multiple physical spaces where gaming workstations have been set up as entry points for students who are interested in participating in Esports as well as serving as the competitive arena for the varsity teams.
Beyond the varsity program, KSU is still looking for ways to introduce more students to competitive Esports. Last year, KSU’s Division of Student Affairs and the Kennesaw Esports student organization launched a competitive esports series in an effort to provide an innovative social outlet for KSU students who were participating in remote learning for the remainder of the spring semester. Titled “Game On, KSU,” the series featured three video game competitions that were played entirely online. A similar effort was held this month, allowing all KSU students to participate in a series of online tournaments.
