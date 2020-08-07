Kennesaw State University will welcome students back to campus for the start of the fall semester, with extra precautions in place to protect the health and safety of the entire campus community.
The new academic year on campus will look different amid a global health pandemic with face coverings mandated in all facilities, six feet of social distancing and rigorous cleaning protocols established.
The fall semester kickoff will begin with residential housing Move-In on Wednesday.
To prioritize the health and safety of the community, Move-In arrival times have been scheduled to minimize the number of individuals in shared spaces and students are limited to no more than two guests to help them move in. The university also has extended the number of days from two to four to further accommodate residents.
The schedule of activities:
- Wednesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, is Move-In at the Kennesaw campus at the Austin Residence Complex, KSU Place I and II, University Village and University Village Suites.
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., is Move-In at the Marietta campus at Hornet Village, University Columns, University Commons and University Courtyard.
- Aug. 16, from 4 to 4:30 p.m., will be KSU LIVE: First-Year Edition. A virtual version of the university’s First-Year Convocation, which welcomes first-year students to Owl Nation. This will be a talk-show style celebration via Facebook Live on the university’s Facebook page.
- Aug. 17 will be the First Day of School Cake. President Pamela Whitten continues her tradition of a sweet new start to the beginning of fall semester classes with individually packaged cookies. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Kennesaw Campus Green and 2 to 4 p.m. at the Marietta Campus Globe near the Wilson Student Center.
