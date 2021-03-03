Kennesaw State University will host a virtual Spring Arts Festival on March 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. A simple reservation at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35355/production/1039362 will grant access to all of the activities.
An annual community event since 2013, the festival is made possible with support from KSU’s College of the Arts, School of Art and Design, Bernard A. Zuckerman Museum of Art and Department of Dance. The festival offers the chance for art enthusiasts of all ages to partake in visual and performing arts activities with two exhibitions, numerous video workshops and two live-streamed events.
Chalk the ZMA
The popular Chalk the ZMA event will be live via Zoom from 10 a.m. to noon. The ZMA team, in collaboration with Cobb County public schools, will host this year’s virtual sidewalk chalk art event. Professional chalk artists Zach Herndon and Jessi Queen will cover chalk types, blending tools and drawing techniques, and discuss how to use one's surface. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions about the medium and how to use these new tools, and then share their own street drawings in a social media parade by using hashtag #ChalktheZMA2021.
Paint, Draw Digitally
Those that like to paint and draw digitally can School of Art and Design professor Craig Brasco in a live-streamed Magma Studio Drawing Session from noon to 2 p.m.
Make a Tunnel Book
Visiting artist Beth Sheehan of Sheeprints will present the Tunnel Book Virtual Workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. These fun, movable book structures were originally produced as keepsakes and souvenirs. The books mimic a stage, and each of the "pages" gives depth and perspective to the viewer. Participants should be comfortable using a utility knife, such as an X-ACTO, as they learn to fold, glue and decorate a simple tunnel book structure. Participants should register early, as attendance is limited to 70 participants on Zoom.
View the Exhibitions
Selected by teachers, artwork from P-12 artists will be entered into the annual Pin-up Show. The top works will be on exhibition during the virtual festival. The popular Junkyard Wars is back this year as students once again create art from found objects and tossed treasures. The unique pieces will be displayed in the virtual portal during the festival.
Attend Video Workshops
There will be arious video workshops, including an Iron Pour Demonstration from Master Craftsman Program professor Page Burch, a Metal Figurine Sculptures Demonstration from professor Allen Peterson, and a walk through “the greatest hits of global art” in a lecture on Renaissance through Modern Art History with professor Diana McClintock.
Those that like 3D printing, Pokémon or both can check out professor Keith Smith’s workshop on 3D Printing Demonstration, where one will learn about 3D Modeling and 3D printing their own Pokémon. Those that are into comics can check out professor Craig Malone’s Composition for Comic Books. Participants can also go on set in a photography studio as KSU students photograph dancers in professor Matt Hafner’s Digital Photography Demonstration.
For more information, visit arts.kennesaw.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.