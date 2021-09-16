Kennesaw State University will host a ceremony on Sept. 23 to celebrate the naming of the Norman J. Radow College of Humanities and Social Sciences and recognize its namesake donor.
The ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. in the Pilcher Courtyard adjacent to the Social Sciences Building on KSU's Kennesaw campus.
The naming of the college stems from an endowed gift by real estate executive Norman Radow and his wife, Lindy, that is one of the largest contributions from a single donor in KSU's history. The multi-million-dollar gift also established the Lindy Radow Humanities and Social Sciences Honors Scholarship Endowment Fund and created KSU’s Radow Institute for Social Equity, which seeks to develop sustainable solutions addressing the challenges of social justice equity and economic inequality.
The ceremony will feature remarks by donor Norman Radow, KSU leaders and a KSU student who is a Lindy Radow Scholarship recipient.
Radow, the founder and CEO of Atlanta-based real estate firm The RADCO Companies, is a long-time KSU benefactor and a KSU Foundation trustee. He has endowed multiple scholarships at KSU and has served on the Board of Trustees during a period of unprecedented growth for the university.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.