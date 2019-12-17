Kennesaw State University Theatre and Performance Studies major Josiah Edwards of Columbus always knew he wanted to study the performing arts, and KSU’s growing reputation convinced him this was the college for him.
“I had heard about the wonderful theater program, and my freshman year what surprised me was all the opportunities outside of just acting and musical theater,” Edwards said. “I have served as a performer, a storyteller, a director, an improviser, a writer. Last year, I had my first one-act play, which I wrote and produced myself.”
Edwards, who graduates with honors this month, was the recipient of both the John Gentile Performance Studies Endowed Scholarship and the Cam and Marti Graham Endowed Scholarship. The merit-based scholarships have gone a long way toward helping him develop his craft.
"Receiving the John Gentile Scholarship allowed me to delve deeper into all forms of performance," he said.
This semester, Edwards served as the head coordinator for an original project called A Mile in their Shoes.
“My friends and I put together a process for creating solo oral presentations, in the form of storytelling, that are based on real-life people,” he said. “A Mile in their Shoes brings in aspects of research, strong oral communication and creativity.”
Edwards, who frequently appeared on both the president’s list and the dean’s list throughout his three-and-a-half years at KSU, also found time to explore Atlanta’s comedy club circuit. That has led him to pursue a career as a standup comedian, while continuing to write dramatic projects.
His comedic bent comes through when he’s asked to explain part of his rationale for choosing to study at KSU.
“Kennesaw State was the perfect school for me because it was close enough to my hometown, but far enough away so that my parents couldn’t make any surprise visits.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.