Kennesaw State University’s Bailey School of Music will present the annual Collage Concert on Feb. 11 at 8 p.m.
Led by Interim Director Dr. Julia Bullard, the Bailey School of Music will present the signature production for the 17th year in a row as the sole fundraising concert for music scholarships for students. The concert offers something for all musical tastes, from symphony orchestra to jazz, opera theater, and even video game music.
“The annual Collage concert is one of the highlights of our concert season," Bullard said. "The performance will feature many of our top student ensembles as well as faculty performers, and music of diverse styles ranging from Mozart to jazz - truly something for everyone. We hope you will join us for this memorable evening of music.”
Over 200 students and faculty members will grace the stage, highlighting the wide range of specialties offered at the Bailey School of Music. The Collage Concert will once again be presented in flowing musical vignettes, making for a truly unique and entertaining performance.
The performance begins with the Percussion Ensemble in Sergio Mendes’ Fanfarra, leading to the Duo Trompiano performing “Bulerias Del Guadalquivir” (from Piezas Andaulas) by Santiago Báez. The KSU Treble Choir will perform the song By Night from Elaine Hagenberg. Next, the KSU Symphony will perform Aram Khachaturian’s “Galop” from Masquerade Suite.
The Jazz Ensemble I will borrow from Super Mario 64 in its rendition of “Bob-Omb Battlefield” by Koji Kondo.
The Opera Theater performs Trio No. 3 (“The Argument”) from The Impresario, K. 486. To end the first half of the concert, KSU Symphony will take the stage to perform Mozart’s Overture to The Magic Flute.
The concert will continue with the KSU Trumpet Ensemble’s performance of Tristan Encounters by Martin Ellerby. The Jazz Combo will perform James Williams’ Alter Ego, followed by the Wind Ensemble with Lux Aurumque (“Light and Gold”) by Eric Whitacre.
Pianist Robert Henry will perform Soirées de Vienne by Franz Liszt, followed by the KSU Chamber Singers performing Zinga! by Steven Sametz. This nonsense song allows the performers to have fun with syllables and create their own language to share with the audience. The evening will end with the Wind Ensemble, accompanied by an organ, performing Alfred Reed’s classic, Alleluia Laudemus Te.
Proceeds and donations from this event help to make the study of music more affordable to KSU students through scholarships. Tickets are $15-30.
To buy tickets, call 470-578-6650 or purchase online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35355/production/1121551.
