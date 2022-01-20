Kennesaw State University’s Bailey School of Music will present the annual Collage Concert on Feb.5 at 8 p.m.
Led by Dr. Jesús Castro-Balbi, the Bailey School of Music will present the signature production for the 16th year in a row as the sole fundraising concert for student scholarships.
Over 200 students and faculty members will grace the stage, highlighting the wide range of specialties offered at the Bailey School of Music. Patrons can expect to see performances in all areas, including Opera, Symphony Orchestra, Treble Choir and Wind Ensemble. As is tradition, each selection will once again be presented in flowing musical vignettes.
The Wind Ensemble, led by Dr. David Kehler, will open Collage with movie composer John Williams’ Sound the Bells. This celebratory opening piece “is an inspiration of Japanese temple bells, so there is a lot of percussion, chimes, and mallets that ring and pitch; it’s a super fun piece,” said Kehler.
Under the leadership of Eileen Moremen, Opera Theater will perform a scene from Regina (1948), an opera by Marc Blitzstein, based on the play The Little Foxes by Lillian Hellman. Set in the turn of the 19th century in the Deep South on a sultry rainy day, the characters indulge in the “Rain Quartet” with a splash of a roaming Spiritual outdoors.
Cello and Piano–Mir zaynen do! will be performed by cellist Charae Krueger and pianist Robert Henry. In 2015, the duo gave the East Coast premiere of the work at KSU, followed by a performance at the Music of Resistance and Survival Concert at The Temple in Atlanta.
The goal of this year’s Collage is to raise a substantial amount to support student scholarships, especially since
last year’s concert in 2021 was offered virtually because of the pandemic. As part of annual gifts, the 2020 College Concert supported over 75 music students through scholarships.
