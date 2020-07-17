Kennesaw State University and the University of Tennessee, in collaboration with the Office of Naval Research, will launch a unique program training a cohort of Reserve Officer Training Corps students at each institution in cybersecurity, data analytics and advance manufacturing.
The new offering, “Cybersecurity, data analytics, and advanced manufacturing for the modern soldier: An integrated ROTC research and training program,” is made possible by a grant through the Office of Naval Research and will help officer candidates get a more in-depth approach to and experience with STEM-related fields. While the funding is coming from the Navy, the program is open to ROTC students of all military branches, with the goal of eventually having 15 students at each institution taking part in the program.
KSU will offer training and education in the methodology and data science related to cybersecurity and research, while at UT, the focus will be on cybersecurity as it relates to advanced manufacturing and advanced materials.
Students at each university will have the chance to work remotely on coursework at the other partner institution. Jennifer Priestley, executive director of the Analytics and Data Science Institute, and Mike Whitman, executive director of the Center for Information Security Education, will serve as the leads at KSU. Professor Tony Schmitz and assistant professor Brett Compton will serve as the lead at UT.
Once classes begin, initial work and training will be completed online at the student’s own pacing. Follow-up time in the lab will give them a better understanding of material properties and designs, setting them up for future design and modelling opportunities. Students will also be able to tour the state-of-the-art facilities at Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s Manufacturing Demonstration Facility as part of the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.