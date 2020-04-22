The U.S. Department of Education on April 22 released the names of the 2020 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools, District Sustainability Awardees and Postsecondary Sustainability Awardees.

Kennesaw State University was named a Postsecondary Sustainability Awardee.

Across the country, 39 schools, 11 districts and five postsecondary institutions are being honored for their innovative efforts to address the three “Pillars” of the program - reducing environmental impact and utility costs, improving health and wellness, and ensuring effective sustainability education. The honorees were named from a pool of candidates nominated by 27 states. The selectees include 28 public schools – among them, three magnet schools and four charter schools – as well as 11 nonpublic schools.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2wZ4Lo2.

