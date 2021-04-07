Kennesaw State University’s College of Computing and Software Engineering recently hosted its inaugural Hackathon for Social Good, allowing students to apply their knowledge and technical know-how to solve societal problems.
Unlike the Hackathon held every fall, which is open to students studying within CCSE, the Hackathon for Social Good was open to students of all majors. Throughout the weeklong virtual event, students used their skills to tackle challenges posed by sponsoring companies. This year’s challenge sponsors – Visa, BlackRock and HPCC Systems – each presented one challenge in the technology or business area that was related to an area of social good that they wished to target. Groups of student teams worked to present solutions to company problems, including using data sets to create a risk score for missing children in Georgia and exploring a mock website with deficiencies to protect against hackers.
Another challenge urged students to build an environmental, sustainability and governance themed investing app. Students presented their solutions to the industry sponsors at the end of the event.
Students also listened to speaker sponsors throughout the week, including Shaw Industries and Kimberly-Clark, who presented on various topics to bring an awareness to areas of social good along with KSU’s Campus Awareness, Resource and Empowerment Services, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, BlackRock and ATLytiCS. Assurant was the event’s giving sponsor.
The Hackathon for Social Good also served as a philanthropic effort to benefit KSU’s CARE Services, which received a portion of sponsorship money. Established in 2013, CARE Services provides support to KSU students who have experienced homelessness, food insecurity and/or the foster care system.
A total of nine teams were awarded prizes on the final day of the Hackathon for Social Good:
Blackrock
- 1st place: Suzan Manasreh, Abram Poole and Jairrel Waymond
- 2nd place: Munia Rahman and Ashiv Sharma
- 3rd place: Karen Dsouza and Lisa Stanovski
HPCC Systems
- 1st place: Neel Patel, Yagna Patel and Zach Stover
- 2nd place: Lauren Pope
- 3rd place: Taylor Blade, David Sousley and Mia Wimbish
Visa
- 1st place: Shravan Cheekati and Caden Robertson
- 2nd place: David Blunk, Nico Capparelli and Andrew Goeden
- 3rd place: Christopher Filli, Kenneth Karlinski and Jade Lamoreaux
