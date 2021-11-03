Kennesaw State University’s Dr. Bobbie Bailey School of Music, in partnership with KSU Museum of History and Holocaust Education and The Breman Museum, will present “Kristallnacht Commemoration” on Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. in Morgan Concert Hall in the Dr. Bobbie Bailey & Family Performance Center.
The event includes music, commentary and a traveling exhibition.
Baritone Cory Schantz will join conductor Samuel Miller and the KSU Chamber Singers in performing Dr. Laurence Sherr’s “Fugitive Footsteps,” based on poetry by Holocaust survivor and Nobel laureate Nelly Sachs.
Pianist Judith Cole, tenor Nathan Munson, clarinetist John Warren, as well as cellist and BSOM director Dr. Jesús Castro-Balbi, will perform works by composers Sherr, Lori Laitman and Jake Heggie. These composers are also featured in the KSU Museum of History and Holocaust Education exhibit “Words, Music, Memory: (Re)Presenting Voices of the Holocaust.”
The exhibit, which will be on display at the event, focuses on poetry and diary excerpts of people who witnessed the Holocaust and whose words live on through preservation, musical composition and performance.
The 10-panel traveling exhibit and its accompanying digital gallery guide highlight the links along the chain of commemoration that connect the past and the present, and generation to generation. While the panels focus on the words of writers who witnessed the Holocaust, the gallery guide includes biographies of the writers, sketches by the panel illustrators, information about musical and dramatic pieces adapted from the writers' works, and interviews with composers, lyricists, performers, and producers.
It also provides visitors with opportunities to access performance videos and share their perspectives.
Speakers include Dr. Catherine Lewis and Adina Langer from the MHHE, Rabbi Joseph Prass from The Breman Museum, and BSOM faculty and Holocaust music expert Sherr. His expertise is manifested through the creation of Holocaust remembrance compositions, the production of Holocaust remembrance events, and through
