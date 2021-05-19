Kennesaw State University student Ryan Foster has long been fascinated with airplanes and rockets.
His passion for aerospace engineering is what guided him to an internship at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration last fall, and is ultimately what led this undergraduate student to being accepted into a highly competitive Ph.D. program. However, his recent successes are just the latest in a long list of academic achievements at KSU.
A standout in the Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology, Foster is graduating this month with a degree in mechanical engineering and a minor in aerospace engineering. Throughout college, he served as a teaching assistant for an aerodynamics course, conducted undergraduate research that he presented at three academic conferences and completed two internships, all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. He also was selected as the “Academic Student of the Year” by the Department of Mechanical Engineering and is a Zell Miller and Lockheed Martin scholarship recipient.
Foster’s internship as a nuclear propulsion intern at NASA, where he worked remotely on a project dealing with computational mechanics and reactor cores for nuclear thermal engines, further solidified his passion for engineering and rockets.
Foster has also held an internship as a mechanical design intern with Leppard Johnson and Associates, where he designed commercial HVAC systems for hotels, restaurants and apartment buildings. The experience, Foster said, also invoked his love of engineering because he was able to find his passion for technical work while applying his knowledge to real-world situations.
Now, Foster will head to the University of Michigan, where he will pursue a Ph.D. in aerospace engineering. His long-term goal is to pursue research work in the aerospace sector.
