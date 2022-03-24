The Stillwell Theater stage will soon be transformed into the undersea world of Bikini Bottom as Kennesaw State University’s Department of Theatre and
Performance Studies presents The SpongeBob Musical from April 7-17.
Adapted from the beloved animated series SpongeBob SquarePants, this colorful and vibrant musical is an uplifting tale of overcoming the odds and celebrating the joy of life. An Atlanta-area premiere, this production is based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg and book by Kyle Jarrow and is directed by TPS professor Amanda Wansa Morgan.
The story begins as SpongeBob and the sea creatures who inhabit Bikini Bottom are confronted with the total annihilation of their world. All hope seems lost, but our unlikely hero saves the day.
The characters may seem somewhat familiar, but with a twist, as they are played by students. Music direction is by guest artist John-Michael d’Haviland, a professional based in Atlanta who also teaches at The Cobb County Center for Excellence in the Performing Arts, a coeducational public magnet school
housed on the campus of Pebblebrook High School in Mableton. The musicians are enjoying performing the musical numbers, as each one is written by a different pop/rock artist.
Some of the artist contributors include David Bowie, Panic at the Disco, Sara Bareilles, Yolanda Adams, Plain White T’s and John Legend. Choreography is led by a Broadway favorite, TPS professor Timothy Ellis.
Transforming the Stillwell Theatre into Bikini Bottom took some creativity, and TPS stepped up to the challenge. The Theatre lighting class, led by Brandon Bagwell, is building practical lighting fixtures to transport the audience from sitting in the Theater to sitting under the sea, all without getting wet. Another group of students is working on the puppets, the headpieces, and the costume crafts. Summer Lee Jack leads the students in colorful costume design. Another team of students is focused only on props. The set design, led by TPS professor and Set Designer Ming Chen, mimics a beautiful ocean, in a nod to TPS’ focus on environmental issues, particularly the pollution of oceans.
