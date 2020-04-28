For the third time in the event's 22-year history, Kennesaw State University took the top prize at the National Collegiate Sales Competition.
Also, for the first time in the event's history, they did so without ever leaving their homes.
Each spring, the National Collegiate Sales Competition invites hundreds of students to campus to showcase their talents and to network with peers and corporate recruiters. The Kennesaw State team included Michael Barger and Eric Jacobs, both of Acworth; Michael Smoak of Kennesaw; and Mary Harden, Margaret Harrison, Ethan Laudato, Matthew Norton, Connor Pruitt and Adam Stickler, all of Marietta.
Michael Smoak, captain of the Kennesaw State Sales Team, was the third place winner in the individual category.
With other major events across the country being cancelled or postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers of the competition used technology to ensure that it continued safely and that students did not lose valuable experiential learning opportunities.
The NCSC ran from March 27-30, and the event took their in-person competitions and networking sessions entirely online. While the change posed a few challenges, the organizers were committed to maintaining the quality that students and sponsors have come to expect.
Started in 1999, the NCSC is the world's oldest and largest collegiate sales competition. This year's event featured 140 competitors from 70 universities. Students assume the role of sales professionals and compete in three rounds of 20-minute mock sales calls with representatives from the event's corporate sponsors portraying the prospective buyers. Judges include corporate partners and faculty from participating schools.
