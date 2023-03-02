Kennesaw State University students Brittany Aguilar, Kimberly Gomes, Emma Smalley and Dalvin Ross presented their research on Feb. 27 at Posters at the Georgia State Capitol.
The students were among the 40 undergraduate students across the state selected for the presentation.
Posters at the Georgia State Capitol is an annual event hosted by the Georgia Undergraduate Research Collective where undergraduate students from the state of Georgia present their posters to state legislators.
Amy Buddie, director of KSU's Office of Undergraduate Research, said the event is a good learning opportunity for students to learn how to present to a general audience. Legislators don't know all the jargon of a profession, so it's a lesson in making presentations more accessible.
Aguilar, an elementary education major from Kennesaw, said she's thankful for the opportunity to bring her research to a larger audience. Aguilar's research project is "Latinx Children and Culturally Relevant Fractions Lessons."
Gomes presented her research, "Predictors of Positive and Negative Affect in Deployed Military Medical Personnel."
"Presenting at Posters at the Georgia State Capitol was a wonderful opportunity to share my research with other professionals and policymakers to promote awareness of the existing needs of service members," said Gomes, a psychology major from Roswell.
Smalley, a criminal justice major from Peachtree City, said she appreciated sharing her research with state representatives and like-minded researchers at the Capitol. Smalley's research project is "Law and Legislation: Women Communication Challenges in Masculine Professions."
Ross, an architecture major from Townsend, presented his project, "Chattahoochee River Front: Sustaining A Lost Culture through Environmental and Social Stewardship of Native American Cultural Center."
Posters at the Georgia State Capitol began in 2019. This year's contingent marks 26 KSU participants since the program's inception.
