Prince Uduka, a Kennesaw State student studying information technology in the College of Computing and Software Engineering, was one of 15 students selected nationwide by the U.S. Department of State for the Foreign Affairs Information Technology Fellowship.
The fellowship program includes two summer internships, up to $75,000 in academic funding for his junior and senior years, professional development programming, and an appointment in the Foreign Service as an information management specialist upon completion of the fellowship.
“Working for the State Department is a distinguished honor that will allow me to serve our nation,” Uduka said. “I am excited by the prospect of joining a program tasked with the challenges of enhancing the readiness of our nation, while emphasizing on the U.S. Department of State mission and operational outcomes.”
Uduka, a first-generation college student, was born and raised in Nigeria and moved to the U.S. when he turned 18. He earned an associate degree at another university and worked for a few years to support himself before pursuing a bachelor’s degree at KSU.
“At one point, I was working two jobs and going to school,” Uduka said. “Juggling those responsibilities was difficult, but I persevered because my dream has always been to obtain my bachelor’s degree and work in the information technology field.”
Through the fellowship, Uduka will complete a domestic internship in Washington, D.C. in the summer of 2023 and an international internship at a U.S. embassy or consulate in the summer of 2024.
“I’ve had an interest in computers and information technology since I was little,” said Uduka, who is a member of the Mu Alpha Theta Honor Society and fluent in both English and Igbo. “This fellowship will allow me to work with different systems and will give me the opportunity to work with diverse cultures and languages.”
After successfully completing the program, fellows receive appointments as Foreign Service information management specialists for the next five years and will use technology skills to support U.S. diplomacy abroad.
“This fellowship attracts top technology talent in the nation, and to be selected is an incredible accomplishment,” CCSE Dean Sumanth Yenduri said. “We look forward to watching Prince’s successes with the State Department.”
In the 2022 cohort, Uduka is one of eight undergraduate students selected for the fellowship. This summer, he will attend orientation and begin the State Department’s security clearance process.
