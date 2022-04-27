Kennesaw State University graduate student Nathaniel Jones will present his undergraduate research on the federal Pell Grant program to members of Congress, their staff members and other officials at the annual Posters on the Hill event.
Jones is one of 88 students from across the country who will participate in the highly competitive event presented by the Council on Undergraduate Research. Students are selected based on a review by a panel of experts in their field.
Pursuing a master’s in applied statistics and analytics in the School of Data Science and Analytics, Jones’ undergraduate research was conducted with input from his faculty mentor Susan Hardy, senior lecturer of statistics. Jones explores the differences in academic outcomes, debt accumulation and school-type of post-secondary schools with either a majority or minority proportion of students receiving a Pell Grant.
“My message to legislators and even school officials is that incoming freshmen need to know what it means to be financially dependent on their parents versus independent and how to correct if they are misclassified,” Jones said. “Dependent student loan debt is more than double that of independent students.”
Even before Posters on the Hill, Jones has received interest in his research from members of Congress. Rep. Lucy McBath’s legislative aide, Matthew Golden, is taking the idea of instituting Pell Grant safeguards to committee. Jones also has meetings scheduled with Sen. Jon Ossoff, Rep. Barry Loudermilk and Rep. Sanford Bishop.
Jones was one of five KSU students who presented research projects to state legislators and other officials at the Georgia Capitol as part of the Posters at the Georgia Capitol event on March 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.