For Ellen Spiceland, 70, retirement provided time to fulfill a lifelong interest in learning all about the world – its cities, seas, wilderness and every place in between.
“I wanted to know every place, every capital, every major export. I wanted to know all about this world,” Spiceland said. “When I retired, I thought ‘I'm tired of being geographically impaired,’ so I decided that now is the time.”
Spiceland had spent the previous 50 years working and raising a family before retiring from Georgia Power Co. in 2018. A resident of Acworth, she found that Kennesaw State’s Department of Geography and Anthropology offered a perfect path to pursue learning for its own sake through its online bachelor’s degree in geography.
This week, Spiceland will come on campus to walk in the commencement ceremony and receive her newly earned degree in person.
“I’m not missing that for the world,” she said.
Marion Granger is graduating with a master’s degree in applied statistics and analytics after earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology from KSU. The two-time Owl has been called a “true rock star” by faculty members in the School of Data Science and Analytics within the College of Computing and Software Engineering.
Granger, of Marietta, was an undergraduate teaching and research assistant and then became a graduate research assistant in the Human Studies Lab where she has performed groundbreaking research on infant growth and outcomes.
“When I was majoring in psychology I was introduced to research and the statistics minor by Dr. Katherine White, who was a huge role model. Statistics allowed me to use and grow my skills in analytics and design, and it led me to join the Human Studies Lab, where I found my passion in epidemiology under the mentorship of Dr. Louise Lawson and Dr. Nicole Ferguson,” Granger said.
Granger was accepted into the Behavior Biomedical Interface program at the University of South Carolina where she plans to pursue a Ph.D. in Epidemiology.
Lt. Col. Trent Geisler is used to being a high achiever, which includes earning a Ph.D. in Analytics and Data Science from Kennesaw State in just three years.
Geisler has commanded Army dive teams in Southwest Asia, taught at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and served as a data analyst within the Army Marketing and Research Group where he helped construct and implement mathematical models and software applications to optimize operations.
Geisler sought out the doctoral program at KSU to advance his career and while completing his degree, has researched novel approaches to improve imbalanced data classification.
Outside the classroom, Geisler and his wife are raising four children, one of whom was born during his Ph.D. program, and he coaches his oldest son’s baseball team. They currently reside in Kennesaw. After graduation, Geisler will return to teaching at West Point, his undergraduate alma mater.
