More than 56 years after first opening its doors to students, Kennesaw State University’s newly renovated Howell Hall was unveiled this week in an open house event.
The 288-bed residence hall, located on the Marietta Campus, reopens this fall to first-year students.
The renovation reflects a complete overhaul of amenities for on-campus living. In addition to significant gains in energy efficiency, students now have access to modernized living quarters, state-of-the-art lounges and study spaces on each floor and an updated kitchenette. With more than 170 SALTO electronic locks, Howell Hall also becomes KSU’s first 100% electronic access building.
Originally built in 1965, Howell Hall holds the distinction of being the first residence hall on KSU’s Kennesaw and Marietta campuses. Besides housing generations of students, it also housed athletes competing in the 1996 Summer Olympic games. With interior renovations complete, exterior renovations will commence and are expected to be completed in summer 2022.
In addition to the reopening of Howell Hall, in January, KSU broke ground on a 508-bed, 109,388-square-foot building on the Kennesaw Campus. Scheduled to open for the fall 2022 semester, the new residence hall will be built on the south end of campus adjacent to the existing Austin Residence Complex.
