Kennesaw State University’s Campus Awareness, Resource and Empowerment Services is raising awareness of homelessness and food insecurity through the 13th annual Homelessness Awareness Week, Nov. 2-7.
While this year’s events will function differently than in past years, each works to promote unity among KSU students and eliminate the stigma associated with homelessness and food insecurity. The events include:
- Hoot Out Hunger Virtual Food Drive, which ends Oct. 31. Participants in this year’s virtual food drive may purchase a box of food or individual items ranging from $5 to $60 at www.ksuowls.com/hootouthunger. Proceeds will benefit KSU’s CARE Services.
- Virtual Homelessness Awareness Walk and Backpack Challenge is Nov. 2. In an effort to raise awareness to the challenges facing the homeless community, participants are encouraged to listen to the HAW Walk Playlist on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLbNEoojYA8agQzbBXx_0m2T9ToFqZ9ygL and complete the backpack challenge by filling a backpack with necessities and walking for 30 minutes to better understand what it feels like to carry everything they own on their backs.
- Hybrid SPARK Prize Competition with United Way will be Nov. 4 at 10:30 a.m. in the KSU Center. United Way of Greater Atlanta is partnering with KSU, Cobb County Foundation and Cobb Collective to award grants to fund innovative ideas that address youth homelessness and child well-being in Cobb County. Five KSU student groups will partner with local nonprofits to present their ideas to a panel of judges, and the winning presentation will receive a grant to carry out their idea. Presentations will be in person but broadcasted live on Facebook.
- Empty Bowls Project is Nov. 5. Zoom link will be emailed with ticket confirmation. The Empty Bowls Project is part of an effort to raise both money and awareness to fight hunger. Participants select handmade bowls crafted by KSU students, alumni and local community members. Each bowl will come with a ready-to-make soup packet made from fresh ingredients prepared by KSU Dining. Participants learn more about the bowls and how to assemble the meal at home via an online session to meet the artists, chef and CARE director. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit https://epay.kennesaw.edu/C20923_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=2421.
- Cobb County Homeless Vigil is Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Marietta campus, Engineering Technology Center. The annual vigil honors the lives of those who passed away while experiencing homelessness in Cobb County. Some community members will be invited to attend the event in person, while others will attend a virtual Zoom meeting. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1272405139806593/.
- Sleep Out Challenge is Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. through Nov. 7 at 9 a.m. at the Marietta campus. This event allows students to empathize with homeless individuals who couch surf or sleep in cars and tents. Participants in this challenge can sleep in their cars at the Marietta campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.