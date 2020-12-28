Kennesaw State University president Pamela Whitten and provost/senior vice president for Academic Affairs Kathy Schwaig have named Monica Swahn as dean of the Wellstar College of Health and Human Services, effective March 1.
Currently, Swahn serves as a professor in the Department of Population Health Sciences at Georgia State University. She previously served as the university’s associate vice president for research and as associate dean for research for the College of Health and Human Sciences.
Prior to Georgia State, Swahn spent 10 years in several positions within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including the Office of the Chief Science Officer.
As dean, Swahn will serve as the chief academic and administrative officer for the Wellstar College, responsible for the College’s strategic planning, academic program development and fundraising. She will report directly to Schwaig.
Swahn was a Fulbright Scholar for the sub-Saharan HIV program in Uganda and previously served as the associate director for Research for the Injury Prevention Research Center at Emory University. Her main research areas pertain to health risk behaviors and disparities among adolescents and young adults.
Currently, she is involved in several research projects including examining the role of alcohol policies in homicide and suicide in the U.S., examining alcohol use and treatment outcomes for breast cancer among women in Nigeria, assessing the structural drivers of sexual violence perpetration among freshmen in Georgia, and developing a social norms campaign to reduce and delay underage drinking and alcohol-related HIV transmissions in East Africa.
She has published more than 100 scientific reports and her research has been funded by the National Institutes of Health, the CDC and the World Health Organization. Her international work was recognized by the Sheth Distinguished Faculty Award in 2019.
Swahn holds a Ph.D. in epidemiology, a master’s in public health and a bachelor’s in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh.
