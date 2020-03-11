For the fourth straight year, Kennesaw State University’s Executive MBA program in the Michael J. Coles College of Business ranked first in Georgia in CEO Magazine’s 2020 Global Executive MBA Rankings, released on March 9.
The Executive Master of Business Administration ranked No. 3 in the U.S. based on CEO Magazine’s methodology.
Kennesaw State’s EMBA has been designated by the magazine as a Global Tier One EMBA program for the past six years. Programs are classified as Tier One or Tier Two based on factors including quality of faculty and faculty-to-student ratio, international diversity and exposure, class size, accreditation, professional development, work experience, gender parity and instruction methods.
In addition to the Executive MBA ranking, the College was one of 34 named a “premier DBA provider” in CEO Magazine’s global listings. Since the rankings were compiled, however, the College has transitioned the DBA program to a Ph.D. in Business Administration, where students can pursue one of four academic concentrations in Accounting, Information Systems, Management or Marketing. The rating is based on accreditation, quality of faculty, geography and international standing.
CEO Magazine’s rankings cover 161 participating schools across North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and the BRICS, encompassing 303 different programs in 27 countries. This represents not only the largest number of schools that have participated to date, but also the highest number of individual programs.
