Two business leaders committed to helping Kennesaw State University students succeed – former Georgia Aquarium CEO Michael Leven and former PricewaterhouseCoopers partner J. Larry Stevens – were inducted on Oct. 20 into the Michael J. Coles College of Business Hall of Fame.
The College recognized Leven and Stevens for promoting and embodying personal integrity, leadership and an entrepreneurial spirit. In a ceremony at KSU, they were honored for their commitment to innovation, community service and global engagement, elements at the heart of the College’s mission.
Leven is a prominent figure in the hospitality industry. In addition to leading the Georgia Aquarium, he has been the head of six other hospitality companies, including Holiday Inn Worldwide, Las Vegas Sands and Days Inn of America. He also is co-founder of the Asian American Hotel Owners Association. With 19,000 members, AAHOA is the nation’s largest hotel owners’ association.
Leven has been involved closely with KSU for many years. In 2015, he became the then-largest single donor in the university’s history when he endowed and named the Michael A. Leven School of Management, Entrepreneurship and Hospitality in the Coles College of Business. AAHOA also established the Michael Leven and Lee Dushoff AAHOA Scholarship for Compassionate Leadership, which supports students in the KSU hospitality management program.
Stevens retired in 2007 from a 37-year career with international accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he held a series of leadership positions, including partner in the Corporate Finance Group and partner-in-charge of Corporate Finance for the Southeast Region. He advised on hundreds of transactions in a variety of industries, ranging from advertising and retail to television and nuclear energy.
For more than 30 years, Stevens has been a member of the KSU Board of Trustees (having previously served as board chair) as well as the School of Accountancy Advisory Board. He played a major role in bringing student housing to the university and advised leadership on how to purchase the land for Fifth Third Bank Stadium. In 2011, he established the J. Larry Stevens Accounting Scholarship, which assists graduate and undergraduate accounting students.
Stevens joined the KSU faculty in 2007 as an adjunct professor of accounting. He teaches classes on mergers and acquisitions, financial strategy, and accounting in the Master of Business Administration program. He also is the founder and co-director of the Coles College Mergers & Acquisitions Academy.
Established in 2015, the Coles College of Business Hall of Fame now includes 16 members. Leven and Stevens join previous inductees Michael Coles, Jack Dinos, Connie Engel, Gene Henssler, Tom Hughes, Harry Maziar, Sid Mookerji, Lee Rhyant, Doug Shore, Richard Taylor, Kerstin Valdes Benden, Valery Voyles, Shelby Wilkes and Mark Wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.